Dr. Ryan Cole is the Only Pathologist in the U.S. Willing to Test for 'Death by COVID Shot'

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(Oct 16, 2022) Great little interview by Steve Kirsch down in Orlando, Florida. Dr. Cole explains how he runs multiple tests to help him determine if the COVID shot caused a persons death. So far, 3 out of 3 cases he’s looked at implicate the injections.
Steve Kirsch: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/ryan-cole-on-looking-for-signs-that
Dr. Ryan Cole: https://www.rcolemd.com/