Maddie's Story - WhatsHerFace YT Channel

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237 views • October 26, 2021
Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GKIFgmm7xI
I documented some de Garay Family videos and Aaron Siri’s (lead attorney for ICAN) article with regard to the de Garay family
Blog post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/de-garay-family-fda-buries-data-on.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/de-garay-family-fda-buries-data-on.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
I documented some de Garay Family videos and Aaron Siri’s (lead attorney for ICAN) article with regard to the de Garay family
Blog post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/de-garay-family-fda-buries-data-on.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/de-garay-family-fda-buries-data-on.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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