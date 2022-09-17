Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Setting the Table for Famine’—Michael Yon on the Energy & Food Crisis [Clip]
201 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

EPOCH TV: American Thought Leaders

‘Setting the Table for Famine’—Michael Yon on the Energy & Food Crisis"Germany is really going downhill fast. They have an energy crisis that is quite severe, and it's been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine...Putin had threatened weeks ago that he would shut off Nord Stream 1 & put it down to zero...and sure enough, he shut it off."

Michael Yon on a potential European collapse

"The pipeline is draining out. Fertilizers are not being produced."

#FoodSecurity #EnergyCrisis #GreenPolicy

Full episode:   https://www.theepochtimes.com/setting-the-table-for-famine-michael-yon-on-the-energy-crisis-food-shortages-price-inflation-and-the-human-south-stream-pipeline-to-the-u-s_4733827.html?utm_source=epochHG&utm_campaign=MichaelYon 


Keywords
energyfood crisisepoch timesamerican thought leadersmichael yonepoch tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket