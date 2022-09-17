‘Setting the Table for Famine’—Michael Yon on the Energy & Food Crisis [Clip]

EPOCH TV: American Thought Leaders
‘Setting the Table for Famine’—Michael Yon on the Energy & Food Crisis"Germany is really going downhill fast. They have an energy crisis that is quite severe, and it's been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine...Putin had threatened weeks ago that he would shut off Nord Stream 1 & put it down to zero...and sure enough, he shut it off."
Michael Yon on a potential European collapse
"The pipeline is draining out. Fertilizers are not being produced."
