© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KATHLEEN A. KEATING PT2
-----------------
Globalists in the E.U., Canada, and yes even Trump's America are working hard to 'upgrade' citizens from humans to digitized transhumans whose only value is in their data
https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/globalists-in-the-eu-canada-and-yes
------------------------
NAVIAI-I3 from Zhejiang Just Dropped — The Future of #Humanoid #AI Is Here!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU-C0XJ2TxQ