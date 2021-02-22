Covid 500K?

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Mainstream media is reporting the "grim milestone" of 500,000 Covid deaths. Is the number accurate? Are such headlines meant to keep the fear turned up to 10, or to inform the audience? A Wall Street Journal op-ed over the weekend predicts "herd immunity" soon. Is it wrong? Fauci says maybe mask up till 2022. Is he wrong?