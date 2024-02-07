2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 144 w/ Christie Hutcherson

We have a very special guest, Christie Hutherson, on our podcast this week. She has been on with us twice before and we are excited to have her again as she will be just returning from a trip to our southern border to report what she finds there.

Christie is the founder and president of Women fighting for America (WFFA). You can find information on Christie and WFFA at https://wffa.win/.In past episodes she has brought us gut-wrenching reports of human trafficking especially as it pertains to children and previous trips to the border.

We are excited for her to join us and give us a firsthand account of what is going on at our southern border. As a preview, I am reposting a video of her trip sent to us by her administrative assistant, Julie. You can find that video in the comment section of our Facebook post created by this event.