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Dr. Stella, USPS malarkey & the DemonCratic Convention
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15 views • August 27, 2020
As soon as I saw Dr. Stella during the Front Line Doctors press conference, I wanted to interview her. I persisted for two weeks. Given i am no longer with the MSM, it takes even more effort to get through the fray. For whatever reason, Dr. Stella arguably hid behind the Bible and said that Spirit told her NOT to do the interview. Why?
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