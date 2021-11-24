Cannabis Manufacturing Methods with Harvest Direct

Zeyead "Z" Gharib is the Founder and CEO of Harvest Direct Enterprises (HDE) has clocked over 10,000 hours in a professional laboratory setting. In 2017, and with $25,000 in the bank, Z and his brother Ahmed, started HDE and invented LACY - their flagship innovation. Today, HDE’s intellectual property portfolio is valued at $30M.As President of HDE, Zach Iszard combines deeply insightful strategic planning and his diverse and direct cannabis market experience to help Z manifest the vision embodied within HDE: "Bring everything that cannabis has to offer to the people that need it most."Harvest Direct Enterprises, LLC (“HDE”) is a cannabis biotech and intellectual property development company that was founded in Seattle, WA in 2017.Harvest Direct is the first company in the world to develop a manufacturing method: LACY (Lossless Activation Chamber Y) that lets you capture an entire cannabis strain - with all of its distinct effects and medical benefits - in any product form.Specifically, losslessly processed capsules, tinctures, inhalers, vape pens, topicals, etc. - that maintain the specific effects and attributes of the strain they were made from (the total spectrum).Guests:Zeyead Gharib, Founder & CEO at Harvest DirectZack Iszard, President & CSO at Harvest Direct EnterprisesHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 826 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.