Peter Navarro | Taking Back Trump's America | Of Pollsters and Shysters, But I Repeat Myself
Peter Navarro
Beware of pollsters bearing pro-Biden or pro-DeSantis gifts. I base this conclusion on two recent polling events that (once again) reveal a deeply biased and partisan pollster swamp. Navarro breaks this

peter navarropollsterstaking back trumps america

