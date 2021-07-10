TENS OF THOUSANDS OF COVID-19 "VACCINE" INJURED IN THE U.S. BEGGING FOR HELP

SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw



Asking Pfizer and Moderna for help is not going to get you anywhere. They don't care if you die. They did this on purpose. It is about money regardless of what happens to you. You cannot beg the devil for help while you are in hell. It will fall on deaf ears. The scientists will do studies, the politicians will give speeches, big pharma will do studies and all the while the people will die. The cure is not taking the vaccine. Once you go vax you can't go back.