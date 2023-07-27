Create New Account
ABC Episode 103: “ASMR For Aspies”
“It is better to debate a question without settling it than to settle a question without debating it.” - Joseph Joubert


“A philosopher who is not taking part in discussions is like a boxer who never goes into the ring.” - Ludwig Wittgenstein


“The Sophists' paradoxical talk pieces and their public debates were entertainment in 5th century Greece. And in that world, Socrates was an entertainer.” - David Antin



~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/VqAPdpm-Ibo


~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com


dreamsdreamdream analysisdreamingdream interpretation

