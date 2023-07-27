ABC Episode 103: “ASMR For Aspies”

“It is better to debate a question without settling it than to settle a question without debating it.” - Joseph Joubert
“A philosopher who is not taking part in discussions is like a boxer who never goes into the ring.” - Ludwig Wittgenstein
“The Sophists' paradoxical talk pieces and their public debates were entertainment in 5th century Greece. And in that world, Socrates was an entertainer.” - David Antin
~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/VqAPdpm-Ibo
~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.