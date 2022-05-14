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Stop W.H.O. proposed amendments to International Health Regulations
Vaccine Choice Canada
Vaccine Choice CanadaCheckmark Icon
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190 views • May 14, 2022
Special Guests: James Roguski & Dr. Jennifer Hibberd. The United States has proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations which will be voted on by the World Health Assembly scheduled for May 22-28, 2022. We need to educate ourselves about this risk and take actions to preserve our rights and our sovereignty as a Nation. James Roguski, author, researcher and natural health proponent, will join Dr. Jennifer Hibberd, co-founder of both Canadian Covid Care Alliance and the World Council for Health, on our VCC national call to discuss the implications of these amendments in Canada.

URGENT! If you thought the last two years was a total overreach of government into your life the sign off on WHO amendments by the corrupt US government will make your head spin. Canada has already signed your medical rights away.
Stop the IHR now. Powerful action made easy ‣ Dr Mark Trozzi:
https://drtrozzi.org/2022/05/13/stop-the-ihr-now-powerful-action-made-easy/

http://JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r
stopthewho.com
Find James Roguski’s phone number here: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/speaking-truth-to-power/comments?s=r

Canadian Covid Care Alliance: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/
World Council for Health: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/

*********************************

Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate

You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Keywords
vaccine choice canadajames roguskiwho amendments international health regulationsdr jennifer hibberd
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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