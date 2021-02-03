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I Discovered a Ley Line at Blue Mounds State Park [Sacred Sites] in Minnesota - Neo-Wolf NEWS #3
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132 views • February 03, 2021
I discovered that the ancient rock alignment at Blue Mounds State Park is laid along a ley line...
Ley lines are lines of magnetism that connect vortexes or power centers.
Many times vortexes, ley lines and medicine wheels are associated with sacred sites
Music credit: "Amazing Grace" performed by Brice Weigle on native flute
Follow us on social media: @neowolfnews
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Ley lines are lines of magnetism that connect vortexes or power centers.
Many times vortexes, ley lines and medicine wheels are associated with sacred sites
Music credit: "Amazing Grace" performed by Brice Weigle on native flute
Follow us on social media: @neowolfnews
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BitChute
Rumble
YouTube
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