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NWO's Satanist pastors cause trouble with NWO to allow NWO to create excuse to arrest all Christians
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173 views • June 07, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). The Illuminati NWO Satanist reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal church pastors are deliberately violating government orders to stop social gatherings, in order to get publicity to all the 6 billion humans by playing their Illuminati NWO propaganda mind-programming show to blame Christians as violators of the law and COVID19 Coronavirus fake pandemic biological hazards, who are social problems that need to be arrested and all killed. The Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are so brain-dead that not a single one of them is exposing this sham theatrics by the reptilian hybrid pastors, nor exposing the reptilian hybrids either. The most wicked sinful End Times apostate fake harlot Church that is rebelling against women’s head coverings to replace Jesus with their Jezebel goddess are so dumb that they cannot tell the difference between their own heads and their own buttocks. They are like dumb cattle running into the slaughter house to be cut to pieces by the reptilian hybrids, who they condone by their cowardly traitor silence and hiding in fear from assassinations and ridicule by their church donators. These religious Christian hordes, who worship their post-1960s Illuminati “Flower children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” ideologies and false doctrine goddess Jezebel, are cowardly traitors and blind livestock cattle, who are handing over the human specie to the reptilian hybrid elites and Satan Lucifer by not exposing their reptilian hybrids, and kicking us real Christians and Jesus out of their churches for speaking the truth, and welcoming God’s judgment against their Western feminist nations of Jezebel by sword & famine & plague and demon armies dressed in American military and UN military uniforms. They are not just religious Christian hordes without common sense, but they are both crazy lunatics and wicked, too. They are handing over the entire human specie over to Satan Lucifer and the reptilian hybrids by condoning in silence the existence of the reptilian hybrids and their Draco reptilian chimera alien bosses. The blood of 6 billion humans are on these religious Christians’ hands. No wonder they are running around with naked women’s heads to make the devil and fallen angels laugh at God, and mocking God’s Word by cross-dressing in men’s trousers, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes, and worshipping the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump and Madonna and Lady Gaga and Queen Elizabeth and Pope and Senator Rand Paul and Pastor Chuck Smith and Mother Teresa and Princess Kate and all these non-human genocidal psychopaths. These Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are not right in the head and they have become insane. They ignore us real Christians’ warnings to warn the humans, but they go to all these reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elites” church pastors to pay billions of dollars of donations to them. If this is not insanity then what is? This may be the most evil fake apostate harlot Church in the history of humankind.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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