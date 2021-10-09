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Bob Bowdon Interview: "The Cartel of Public Schooling" @ PorcFest XII 2015
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12 views • October 09, 2021
Bob Bowdon has been a television producer, reporter, documentary filmmaker and an activist for school reform. He’s even appeared in satirical news sketches for the Onion News Network. I had the chance to interview him at PorcFest 2015 on the topic of "The Cartel", Bowdon’s 2009 award-winning documentary, reveals the nature and extent of corruption in public education. Behind every dropout factory, we discover, lurks a powerful, entrenched and self-serving cartel. And the film puts a human face on those who suffer as a result.
http://www.ChoiceMedia.tv & http://www.TheCartelMovie.com
http://www.ChoiceMedia.tv & http://www.TheCartelMovie.com
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