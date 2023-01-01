Jan 2022 Flood

We've been dealing with a couple of days of extremely heavy rains. The creek on our homestead is like a river now, and this is the video we took this morning to check to see if the water level rose above the line of the chicken run fencing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.