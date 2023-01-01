Create New Account
Jan 2022 Flood
Published 19 hours ago

We've been dealing with a couple of days of extremely heavy rains. The creek on our homestead is like a river now, and this is the video we took this morning to check to see if the water level rose above the line of the chicken run fencing.

Keywords
how tocanninghomesteadinghomesteadsimple lifefloodfloodingwest virginiacookingvintageforagingsimple livingwvsimple home and hearthold wayshenry hollow

