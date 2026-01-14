BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Greenland belongs to its people, so only Denmark & Greenland have the right to decide its fate - and no one else - Ursula
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
40 views • 1 day ago

“Greenland belongs to its people, so only Denmark and Greenland have the right to decide its fate - and no one else,” - Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Adding: Trump just stated again that Greenland is needed by the US for national security, otherwise Russia and China will seize it.

lol, they could have taken it long ago if they had wanted... Cynthia

Trump has already instructed one of the “news” websites to write a story about the “Chinese and Russian threat to Greenland.”

 "We need Greenland because we don't want Russia on our borders!!!" - Daddy Trump

IDEA: rename Greenland to Epstein Island and he will not talk about it again. (found online)

Adding more from her:

The European Commission has approved an agreement to grant a loan of €90 billion to Kiev, announced Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, €60 billion of this will go towards military support, and €30 billion will be allocated to the budget.

Ukraine will have to repay the European taxpayers the €90 billion in funding for the years 2026-2027 only if Russia fully "compensates for the damage caused", or the funds could be recovered through the expropriation of Russia's frozen assets in the future.

Adding:

Trump after Greenland PM said that they wanted to stay with Denmark:

I don’t know anything about the PM of Greenland. I disagree with him. That is going to be a big problem for him.

Adding:

The Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen:

Greenland will not belong to the United States of America.

Greenland will not be governed by the United States of America.

Greenland will not become part of the United States of America.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
