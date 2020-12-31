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THURSDAY - DECEMBER 31, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://youtu.be/Iv00f8_ZHUw
EP 2263-9AM President Trump Abruptly Return to Washington; Cuts Florida Vacation Short
President Trump is cutting his Florida vacation short to return to Washington.
The President last week traveled to his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach to celebrate the Christmas holiday with First Lady Melania. The White House made the announcement on Wednesday; however, they didn’t give a reason for the President’s abrupt change of plans. Trump will return to Washington Thursday, a few days earlier than previously planned. https://bit.ly/38K1pEk
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