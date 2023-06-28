They Know Exactly What They're Doing

Stupidity Doesn’t Explain It
* Neither does incompetence, failure or error.
* But malevolence does.
* Meanwhile another Trump conspiracy theory collapses — and the media desperately try to avoid the Hunter Biden issue.
• CNN Legal Analyst On Hunter Biden’s Sweetheart Deal: ‘This Is Not a Sweetheart Deal’
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 28 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2wtkm1-another-trump-conspiracy-theory-collapses-ep.-2041-06282023.html
