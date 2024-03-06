Create New Account
More Secret Migrant Flights
The [Bidan] administration has been flying migrants into and around the U.S., according to new reports.

Biden Has Secretly Flown 320K Illegal Immigrants From Latin American Airports To 43 U.S. Cities

Elon Musk Exposes Biden's Little Known Program That Has Flown 320K Illegal Aliens Into the Country

Biden Administration Admits Flying 320K Migrants Secretly Into The U.S. To Reduce The Number Of Crossings At The Border


The full webcast is linked below.


Redacted News | Biden Admin Drops Bombshell Over U.S. Border Invasion, Worse Than Ever (5 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4hg5pt-shock-biden-admin-drops-bombshell-over-u.s.-border-invasion-worse-than-ever.html

