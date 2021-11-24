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Don't Fall Into This Personal Growth Trap! | Where Ever You Go, There You Are!
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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41 views • November 24, 2021
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In this video we are up at my farm going over a specific trap that people like me who are addicted to information (especially empowering information) are likely to fall into:

Unless you implement the things to which you are constantly reading/listening, your inner world never changes and your ego is just stroking itself (mental masturbation)!

Alan Watts Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU0PYcCsL6o

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