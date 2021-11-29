BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A cautionary message from vaccine advocates
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 29, 2021
Aubrey Marcus, November 24, 2021

A cautionary message from vaccine advocates with Aditi Bhargava, Kyle Warner, and Brianne Dressen

Are we getting all the information necessary to make informed decisions about vaccination? Molecular Biologist Dr. Aditi Bhargava, the director of laboratory research at UCSF develops mRNA technology, the same technology used in covid vaccines. We are also joined by two individuals who have been injured by the vaccine, professional mountain biker Kyle Warner and Brianne Dressen who is a school teacher from Utah. In this profoundly illuminating and unifying podcast, we agree that everybody is simply doing what they think is best for themselves and society based on the information they have. An issue arises when we all operate with different information, which makes it difficult to make sense of this complicated issue.

Find Out More At React19.org

Time Stamps:
00:00- Intro
2:36- Exposing Scientific Loopholes
14:07- Technical term for preventing infection
18:54- The claim that the science is clear
29:24- Mechanisms of action
50:46- Brianne's story
1:00:27- Kyle's story
1:14:13- Confirmation bias
1:20:58- Lack of listening
1:31:19- Stories of injured people
1:39:04- Social psychodynamics/risk assessment/lockdown effects
1:46:46- Confidence in truth emerging?
1:57:09- Danger of vaccination causing evolutionary pressure
2:06:39- Where the mistrust starts to develop
2:17:12- Recommendations for people listening
2:30:48- The importance of speaking up
2:34:56- The future of science is at stake

Connect with Kyle Warner

Website | https://www.ridemtb.com/
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kyle.april....
YouTube | https://bit.ly/3CMfT3z

Aubrey Marcus

► Own The Day, Own Your Life: http://bit.ly/2vRz4so
► Aubrey Marcus Podcast: https://apple.co/2ns8zFP
► Ayahuasca Documentary: http://bit.ly/2OrNBTf
► Aubrey Marcus Collection: http://bit.ly/2Mvctc5
► Aubrey Marcus Poetry: http://bit.ly/2My1ezC
► Aubrey Marcus Binaural Beats: http://bit.ly/2vVc3EC

Listen to the Aubrey Marcus Podcast

►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2G8ccJt

Connect with Aubrey

►Website | http://bit.ly/2GesYqi
►Instagram | http://bit.ly/2BlfCEO
►Facebook | http://bit.ly/2F4nBZk
►Twitter | http://bit.ly/2BlGBAdAd

========================================­=====

About the Podcast

Founder of Onnit and modern philosopher Aubrey Marcus asks the important questions: How do we find our purpose, wake up to who we truly are, have a few more laughs, and human being a little better?

The Aubrey Marcus Podcast brings in world-class guests from the fields of athletics, health, business, fitness, science, relationship and spirituality, and asks them to open up about the failures and successes that define their wisdom and character.

Follow me on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests we’ve been honored to have on the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lraR1R_Imi8
Keywords
vaccineadvocates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Belle Carter
Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Willow Tohi
Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Edison Reed
CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

Willow Tohi
Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Coco Somers
Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy