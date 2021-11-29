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A cautionary message from vaccine advocates
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0 view • November 29, 2021
Aubrey Marcus, November 24, 2021
A cautionary message from vaccine advocates with Aditi Bhargava, Kyle Warner, and Brianne Dressen
Are we getting all the information necessary to make informed decisions about vaccination? Molecular Biologist Dr. Aditi Bhargava, the director of laboratory research at UCSF develops mRNA technology, the same technology used in covid vaccines. We are also joined by two individuals who have been injured by the vaccine, professional mountain biker Kyle Warner and Brianne Dressen who is a school teacher from Utah. In this profoundly illuminating and unifying podcast, we agree that everybody is simply doing what they think is best for themselves and society based on the information they have. An issue arises when we all operate with different information, which makes it difficult to make sense of this complicated issue.
Find Out More At React19.org
Time Stamps:
00:00- Intro
2:36- Exposing Scientific Loopholes
14:07- Technical term for preventing infection
18:54- The claim that the science is clear
29:24- Mechanisms of action
50:46- Brianne's story
1:00:27- Kyle's story
1:14:13- Confirmation bias
1:20:58- Lack of listening
1:31:19- Stories of injured people
1:39:04- Social psychodynamics/risk assessment/lockdown effects
1:46:46- Confidence in truth emerging?
1:57:09- Danger of vaccination causing evolutionary pressure
2:06:39- Where the mistrust starts to develop
2:17:12- Recommendations for people listening
2:30:48- The importance of speaking up
2:34:56- The future of science is at stake
Connect with Kyle Warner
Website | https://www.ridemtb.com/
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kyle.april....
YouTube | https://bit.ly/3CMfT3z
Aubrey Marcus
► Own The Day, Own Your Life: http://bit.ly/2vRz4so
► Aubrey Marcus Podcast: https://apple.co/2ns8zFP
► Ayahuasca Documentary: http://bit.ly/2OrNBTf
► Aubrey Marcus Collection: http://bit.ly/2Mvctc5
► Aubrey Marcus Poetry: http://bit.ly/2My1ezC
► Aubrey Marcus Binaural Beats: http://bit.ly/2vVc3EC
Listen to the Aubrey Marcus Podcast
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2G8ccJt
Connect with Aubrey
►Website | http://bit.ly/2GesYqi
►Instagram | http://bit.ly/2BlfCEO
►Facebook | http://bit.ly/2F4nBZk
►Twitter | http://bit.ly/2BlGBAdAd
=============================================
About the Podcast
Founder of Onnit and modern philosopher Aubrey Marcus asks the important questions: How do we find our purpose, wake up to who we truly are, have a few more laughs, and human being a little better?
The Aubrey Marcus Podcast brings in world-class guests from the fields of athletics, health, business, fitness, science, relationship and spirituality, and asks them to open up about the failures and successes that define their wisdom and character.
Follow me on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests we’ve been honored to have on the show.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lraR1R_Imi8
A cautionary message from vaccine advocates with Aditi Bhargava, Kyle Warner, and Brianne Dressen
Are we getting all the information necessary to make informed decisions about vaccination? Molecular Biologist Dr. Aditi Bhargava, the director of laboratory research at UCSF develops mRNA technology, the same technology used in covid vaccines. We are also joined by two individuals who have been injured by the vaccine, professional mountain biker Kyle Warner and Brianne Dressen who is a school teacher from Utah. In this profoundly illuminating and unifying podcast, we agree that everybody is simply doing what they think is best for themselves and society based on the information they have. An issue arises when we all operate with different information, which makes it difficult to make sense of this complicated issue.
Find Out More At React19.org
Time Stamps:
00:00- Intro
2:36- Exposing Scientific Loopholes
14:07- Technical term for preventing infection
18:54- The claim that the science is clear
29:24- Mechanisms of action
50:46- Brianne's story
1:00:27- Kyle's story
1:14:13- Confirmation bias
1:20:58- Lack of listening
1:31:19- Stories of injured people
1:39:04- Social psychodynamics/risk assessment/lockdown effects
1:46:46- Confidence in truth emerging?
1:57:09- Danger of vaccination causing evolutionary pressure
2:06:39- Where the mistrust starts to develop
2:17:12- Recommendations for people listening
2:30:48- The importance of speaking up
2:34:56- The future of science is at stake
Connect with Kyle Warner
Website | https://www.ridemtb.com/
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kyle.april....
YouTube | https://bit.ly/3CMfT3z
Aubrey Marcus
► Own The Day, Own Your Life: http://bit.ly/2vRz4so
► Aubrey Marcus Podcast: https://apple.co/2ns8zFP
► Ayahuasca Documentary: http://bit.ly/2OrNBTf
► Aubrey Marcus Collection: http://bit.ly/2Mvctc5
► Aubrey Marcus Poetry: http://bit.ly/2My1ezC
► Aubrey Marcus Binaural Beats: http://bit.ly/2vVc3EC
Listen to the Aubrey Marcus Podcast
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2G8ccJt
Connect with Aubrey
►Website | http://bit.ly/2GesYqi
►Instagram | http://bit.ly/2BlfCEO
►Facebook | http://bit.ly/2F4nBZk
►Twitter | http://bit.ly/2BlGBAdAd
=============================================
About the Podcast
Founder of Onnit and modern philosopher Aubrey Marcus asks the important questions: How do we find our purpose, wake up to who we truly are, have a few more laughs, and human being a little better?
The Aubrey Marcus Podcast brings in world-class guests from the fields of athletics, health, business, fitness, science, relationship and spirituality, and asks them to open up about the failures and successes that define their wisdom and character.
Follow me on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests we’ve been honored to have on the show.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lraR1R_Imi8
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