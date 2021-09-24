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Byline: Anew 09_23_2021 - "Pray Away" & Pornography in Schools!
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10 views • September 24, 2021
Great LIVE conversation over coffee with Jeffrey McCall of Freedom March, Matthew Aaron of Big Fish Ministry & Luis J. Ruiz of Fearless Identity about their reaction to the "Pray Away" documentary featured on Netflix (All of them were featured in some way). We also touch on parents standing up against pornography in schools. The goal is not to censor opposing views rather provide a platform for the stories being silenced by today's "cancel culture".
Check out Byline: Anew every Thursday @10:30-11am EST. on www.Brighteon.tv
Check out Byline: Anew every Thursday @10:30-11am EST. on www.Brighteon.tv
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