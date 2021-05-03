FBI Seized Giuliani’s Lawyer Records Right in Middle of His Representation of Trump

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4/30/2021 Giuliani: FBI has a serious leak in a very important investigation and has never explained to him about what the investigation is about. The FARA investigation against him is not only baseless, but more importantly, they took away all his communication records during his representation of President Trump, including some privileged records. This is tactics, only known in a dictatorship, where you seize a lawyer’s records right in the middle of his representation of his client.