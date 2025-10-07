BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Seattle Mayor's "Hug the Stabber" Insanity: Felons Free to Kill!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
1
63 views • 24 hours ago

progressive "compassion" gone lethal! Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell drops the mic with his teeter-totter take on crime—"protect the public AND the perp?"—while real tragedies like the brutal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail expose the revolving-door disaster. Meet DeCarlos Brown Jr., the 14-time released felon who bragged about "getting that white girl" after slashing her throat. Is this "suicidal empathy" (shoutout Gad Saad) or just virtue-signaling insanity turning cities into Mad Max playgrounds? From San Fran's shoplifting safaris to Chicago's carjacking carnivals, we roast the juked stats, Birkenstock-burning hypocrisy, and why security—NOT feelings—comes first on Maslow's pyramid.Rant-style truth bombs on criminal justice reform, woke psyops, and why your local bodega's boarding up faster than a vampire convention. If you hate legalized looting and love calling out the elite echo chamber, smash that LIKE button, subscribe for more unfiltered fire, and drop a comment: What's the dumbest "equity" excuse you've heard? #SeattleCrime #BruceHarrell #IrynaZarutska #CriminalJusticeReform #ProgressiveHypocrisy #TrueCrimeRant


Keywords
civil warblmseattlecharlieamerican politicssocial justiceleftismegovirtue signalingkirkhugseattle mayorbruce harrelldecarlos brown jrbirkenstockssocked on crimea thug
