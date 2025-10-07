Seattle Mayor's "Hug the Stabber" Insanity: Felons Free to Kill!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
progressive "compassion" gone lethal! Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell drops the mic with his teeter-totter take on crime—"protect the public AND the perp?"—while real tragedies like the brutal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail expose the revolving-door disaster. Meet DeCarlos Brown Jr., the 14-time released felon who bragged about "getting that white girl" after slashing her throat. Is this "suicidal empathy" (shoutout Gad Saad) or just virtue-signaling insanity turning cities into Mad Max playgrounds? From San Fran's shoplifting safaris to Chicago's carjacking carnivals, we roast the juked stats, Birkenstock-burning hypocrisy, and why security—NOT feelings—comes first on Maslow's pyramid.Rant-style truth bombs on criminal justice reform, woke psyops, and why your local bodega's boarding up faster than a vampire convention. If you hate legalized looting and love calling out the elite echo chamber, smash that LIKE button, subscribe for more unfiltered fire, and drop a comment: What's the dumbest "equity" excuse you've heard? #SeattleCrime #BruceHarrell #IrynaZarutska #CriminalJusticeReform #ProgressiveHypocrisy #TrueCrimeRant
