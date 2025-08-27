PFIZER DNA SEQUENCES FOUND IN CANCER BIOPSY?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A patient with colon cancer… biopsied.
🔬 Inside the tumor? Pfizer mRNA vaccine sequences.
🧬 Genomics expert Kevin McKernan:
“We used PCR to test for the Pfizer sequence — shockingly, there’s a lot of it.”
This isn’t conspiracy talk. It’s a scientific red flag.
If true, it means fragments of vaccine DNA may persist in the body — exactly where they were never meant to be.
📢 WHAT THIS MEANS:
⚠️ Regulators failed in their duty of oversight.
⚠️ Safety testing was rushed, corners were cut.
⚠️ People deserve answers — not silence.
🔥 Science must confront this head-on.
Not tomorrow. Not someday. Now.
🚨 The world needs transparency. The stakes are too high for anything less. 🚨
@Kevin_McKernan