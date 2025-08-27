PFIZER DNA SEQUENCES FOUND IN CANCER BIOPSY?

A patient with colon cancer… biopsied.

🔬 Inside the tumor? Pfizer mRNA vaccine sequences.





🧬 Genomics expert Kevin McKernan:

“We used PCR to test for the Pfizer sequence — shockingly, there’s a lot of it.”

This isn’t conspiracy talk. It’s a scientific red flag.

If true, it means fragments of vaccine DNA may persist in the body — exactly where they were never meant to be.





📢 WHAT THIS MEANS:





⚠️ Regulators failed in their duty of oversight.

⚠️ Safety testing was rushed, corners were cut.

⚠️ People deserve answers — not silence.





🔥 Science must confront this head-on.

Not tomorrow. Not someday. Now.





🚨 The world needs transparency. The stakes are too high for anything less. 🚨

