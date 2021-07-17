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The peace mask falls: what is the British warship looking for off Crimea?
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50 views • July 17, 2021
Eastern Bloc and the Warsaw Pact, and in connection with that, the end of the Cold War that had lasted decades, one might think that also NATO could have been dissolved. But that is an error. Obviously there are warmongers in the background who would like to gain control over the whole global “cake” and share it with no-one. The NATO apparently is supposed to serve this purpose.
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