The Dutch School of Understanding - #SolutionsWatch
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-understaning/

Tjeerd Andringa joins James on #SolutionsWatch to discuss his cancellation from his former position at the University of Groningen and, more importantly, how that prompted him to create the School of Understanding. Designed as a small-scale, decentralized, effective, and cheap solution to the problems of our current schooling, the School of Understanding that Andringa is creating promises to serve as a model for an alternative post-secondary education system.

educationschoolingsolutions

Keywords
educationcorbettreportschoolingsolutionsolutionswatchthe corbett report official lbry channelthe dutch school of understandingtjeerd andringa

