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WINNING! Liz Cheney & Hunter Biden Are Having A Really Bad Day | EP 3031-6PM
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60 views • July 12, 2022

WINNING! Liz Cheney & Hunter Biden Are Having A Really Bad Day | EP 3031-6PM


A whistleblower has leaked a treasure trove of documents and text messages, some marked “Highly Sensitive”, to the Gateway Pundit. These documents contain incredible exculpatory evidence proving the Department of Justice was aware that a group of Indicted Proud Boys were innocent- yet are prosecuting them anyway.https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21693


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