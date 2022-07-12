WINNING! Liz Cheney & Hunter Biden Are Having A Really Bad Day | EP 3031-6PM





A whistleblower has leaked a treasure trove of documents and text messages, some marked “Highly Sensitive”, to the Gateway Pundit. These documents contain incredible exculpatory evidence proving the Department of Justice was aware that a group of Indicted Proud Boys were innocent- yet are prosecuting them anyway.https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21693





Special Guests:





6:30 PM - Cara Castronuova, Media Personality and Co-Founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution (CAPP) Co-Host of "Thought Villains" Podcast Follow Cara @caracastronuova and @thoughtvillains





7:00 PM Joey Gilbert Nevada Gubernatorial Candidate https://gilbertforgovernor.com/





8:00 PM Josh Bernstein Host of the Top Rated Josh Bernstein Show https://joshbernsteinuncensored.com/





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