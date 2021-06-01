© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021-06-01 Fighting For The Children - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich with Adv. Tamir Turgal and Activist Gal Shalev in a special Interview
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • June 08, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Head of the Germany Corona Investigation Committee, in an interview with Adv. Tamir Turgal and activist Gal Shalev.
This interview was part of the "Fighting for Children" International online conference of the Israeli association 'Vaccines - Educated Choice'
This interview was part of the "Fighting for Children" International online conference of the Israeli association 'Vaccines - Educated Choice'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.