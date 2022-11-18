Create New Account
Kari Lake Unleashes the Heat, Makes 1 Fiery Promise to America - 'We Are Still in the Fight'
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.westernjournal.com/watch-kari-lake-unleashes-heat-makes-1-fiery-promise-america-still-fight/

In a video message posted Thursday, Lake said, “I’m still in this fight with you.”

“What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable. Tens of thousands of Maricopa County voters were disenfranchised,” she added.

“Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week,” Lake said. “I’m doing everything in my power to right these wrongs.”



