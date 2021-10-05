Comfort Eagle by Cake

Comfort Eagle is the fourth studio album by American band Cake. It was released on July 24, 2001, on Columbia Records, their first with the company.



Track 7 Comfort Eagle

Comfort Eagle

Written by: Mc Crea John M

Album: Comfort Eagle

Released: 2001

We are building a religion

We are building it bigger

We are widening the corridors and adding more lanes

We are building a religion, a limited edition

We are now accepting callers for these pendant keychains

To resist it is useless

It is useless to resist it

His cigarette is burning, but he never seems to ash

He is grooming his poodle

He is living Comfort Eagle

You can meet at his location, but you'd better come with cash

Now his hat is on backwards

He can show you his tattoos

He is in the music business

He is calling you "dude"!

Now today is tomorrow, and tomorrow today

And yesterday is weaving in and out

And the fluffy white lines

That the airplane leaves behind

Are drifting right in front of the waning of the moon

He is handling the money

He's serving the food

He knows about your party

He is calling you "dude"!

Now, do you believe in the one big sign?

The double-wide shine on the boot-heels of your prime?

Doesn't matter if you're skinny, doesn't matter if you're fat

You can dress up like a sultan in your onion head hat

We are building a religion

We are making a brand

We're the only ones to turn to when your castles turn to sand

Take a bite of this apple, Mr. Corporate Events

Take a walk through the jungle of cardboard shanties and tents

Some people drink Pepsi, some people drink Coke

The wacky morning DJ says democracy's a joke

He says, "Now do you believe in the one big song?"

He is now accepting callers who would like to sing along

He says, "Do you believe in the one true edge

By fastening your safety belts and stepping towards the ledge?"

He is handling the money

He is serving the food

He is now accepting callers

He is calling me "dude"!

Do you believe in the one big sign?

The double-wide shine on the boot-heels of your prime?

There's no need to ask directions if you ever lose your mind

We're behind you, we're behind you

And let us please remind you

We can send a car to find you if you ever lose your way

We are building a religion

We are building it bigger

We are building a religion, a limited edition

We are now accepting callers

For these beautiful pendant keychains