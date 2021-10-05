Comfort Eagle by Cake

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Comfort Eagle is the fourth studio album by American band Cake. It was released on July 24, 2001, on Columbia Records, their first with the company.
Track 7 Comfort Eagle
Comfort Eagle
Written by: Mc Crea John M
Album: Comfort Eagle
Released: 2001
We are building a religion
We are building it bigger
We are widening the corridors and adding more lanes
We are building a religion, a limited edition
We are now accepting callers for these pendant keychains
To resist it is useless
It is useless to resist it
His cigarette is burning, but he never seems to ash
He is grooming his poodle
He is living Comfort Eagle
You can meet at his location, but you'd better come with cash
Now his hat is on backwards
He can show you his tattoos
He is in the music business
He is calling you "dude"!
Now today is tomorrow, and tomorrow today
And yesterday is weaving in and out
And the fluffy white lines
That the airplane leaves behind
Are drifting right in front of the waning of the moon
He is handling the money
He's serving the food
He knows about your party
He is calling you "dude"!
Now, do you believe in the one big sign?
The double-wide shine on the boot-heels of your prime?
Doesn't matter if you're skinny, doesn't matter if you're fat
You can dress up like a sultan in your onion head hat
We are building a religion
We are making a brand
We're the only ones to turn to when your castles turn to sand
Take a bite of this apple, Mr. Corporate Events
Take a walk through the jungle of cardboard shanties and tents
Some people drink Pepsi, some people drink Coke
The wacky morning DJ says democracy's a joke
He says, "Now do you believe in the one big song?"
He is now accepting callers who would like to sing along
He says, "Do you believe in the one true edge
By fastening your safety belts and stepping towards the ledge?"
He is handling the money
He is serving the food
He is now accepting callers
He is calling me "dude"!
Do you believe in the one big sign?
The double-wide shine on the boot-heels of your prime?
There's no need to ask directions if you ever lose your mind
We're behind you, we're behind you
And let us please remind you
We can send a car to find you if you ever lose your way
We are building a religion
We are building it bigger
We are building a religion, a limited edition
We are now accepting callers
For these beautiful pendant keychains