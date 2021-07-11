Today, Terrorist Threat Has Metastasized Beyond Afghanistan

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7/8/2021 President Joe Biden’s remarks on the military withdrawal from Afghanistan：Today, the terrorist threat has metastasized beyond Afghanistan. I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome. So we are repositioning our resources and adapting our counterterrorism posture to meet the threats where they are now, significantly higher in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. We have to defeat COVID-19 at home and around the world. Make sure we’re better prepared for the next pandemic or biological threat.