Zionist Colonists protected by the occupation forces, attacked olive pickers in Al-Mughayyir

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Palestinians from Al-Mughayyi village north of Ramallah in the West Bank of Palestine went to pick their olive trees, they were attacked by Zionist thugs under the protection of the occupation forces . FPTV's Mohammed Somrain traveled to the scene and spoke to the locals about their ordeal.
Filmed: 12/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇