3 Levels of Nootropics - In this video I break down the large field of nootropics into 3 categories for better understanding.

1) Nutritional Nootropics

2) Natural Brain Adjuvants

3) Synthetic Nootropics



Turmeric Image by Rachel C from Pixabay

Fish Image by Mostafa Elturkey from Pixabay

Nature Video by Kelly Lacy from Pexels

Writing Video by Pressmaster from Pexels



Racetam Nootropics Source – Nootropics Expert



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