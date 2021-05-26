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3 Levels of Nootropics
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57 views • May 26, 2021
3 Levels of Nootropics - In this video I break down the large field of nootropics into 3 categories for better understanding.
1) Nutritional Nootropics
2) Natural Brain Adjuvants
3) Synthetic Nootropics
Turmeric Image by Rachel C from Pixabay
Fish Image by Mostafa Elturkey from Pixabay
Nature Video by Kelly Lacy from Pexels
Writing Video by Pressmaster from Pexels
Racetam Nootropics Source – Nootropics Expert
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
1) Nutritional Nootropics
2) Natural Brain Adjuvants
3) Synthetic Nootropics
Turmeric Image by Rachel C from Pixabay
Fish Image by Mostafa Elturkey from Pixabay
Nature Video by Kelly Lacy from Pexels
Writing Video by Pressmaster from Pexels
Racetam Nootropics Source – Nootropics Expert
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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