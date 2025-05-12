RT News - May 12 2025 6AM GMT

May 12, 2025

Olive Branch extended - Vladimir Putin invites Ukraine to the negotiating table without any preconditions on May 15th. The Russian president reiterates a peace that won't be broken is the ultimate aim. The offer comes despite Kiev violating Moscow's latest ceasefire initiative - thousands of times - in the last number of days alone. Speculation grows after footage goes viral of European leaders scrambling to conceal what some internet users allege is a suspicious white bag and spoon. That's as the self-labelled 'coalition of the willing' met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. India says its Operation Sindoor was a success coming as the current truce on the border with Pakistan still holds.





