Pharaoh Drowned in the Red Sea 06/17/2022

Many people were raised to believe that there is no God. Today's video shows God is real, and so is His Word. We highly recommend that you get the Book and DVD called: "Revealing God's Treasure". It gives detailed color photos of Sodom and Gomorrah, Noah's Ark, The Red Sea Crossing, Mount Sinai and The Ark of the Covenant. In this book you will find physical proof that the Bible is True!

To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/



Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club



Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/















































