Pharaoh Drowned in the Red Sea 06/17/2022

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Many people were raised to believe that there is no God. Today's video shows God is real, and so is His Word. We highly recommend that you get the Book and DVD called: "Revealing God's Treasure". It gives detailed color photos of Sodom and Gomorrah, Noah's Ark, The Red Sea Crossing, Mount Sinai and The Ark of the Covenant. In this book you will find physical proof that the Bible is True!
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