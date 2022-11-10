EMERGENCY: Globalists PLAN MASSIVE COLLAPSE! - Social Credit Is ALREADY HERE! - Supply Chain CRUSHED

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Maersk, one of the top shipping container companies in the world warning that the supply chain is in for a massive crisis, larger than most can understand.

As Maersk sees a collapse coming and the diesel supply runs out, Joe Biden is calling for an end to coal at the same time as an end to oil drilling.

Meanwhile, with no oil, diesel, coal, etc. we will see the collapse of the supply chain and energy grid exacerbated as food is also unable to be shipped. Right in the middle of an inflationary crisis.

With perfect timing, the banking systems of the world are unrolling a new carbon credit/social credit system before our eyes.

Bank apps are already showing the amount of "carbon" people are using on a daily basis with new upgrades as they literally show their hand and their plans for a cashless society with carbon credits and food rations.

This is a warning shot! Listen to it and be prepared!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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