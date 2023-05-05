Everybody in D.C. has known about the Biden Family crimes for a long time | MTG

Marjorie Taylor Green to Benny Johnson:
The Deep State protects its own.
Everybody in Washington has known about the Biden Family crimes for a long time, but @GOPOversight is about to expose them all.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1654239489139658752
