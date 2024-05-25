The Story of Palestine





The story of Palestine didn't start on the 7th of October, it started 75 years ago, and still continues to this day.

"The Story of Palestine" is a short documentary that tells the story of a land that was stolen and a people who were killed and displaced, then they struggled and resisted.

Dedicated to the resilient people of Gaza and to all the people of Palestine.

To all humans.

220 days of genocide and destruction, and Gaza remains resisting alone.





القصة لم تبدأ في السابع من أكتوبر، القصة بدأت منذ أكثر من ٧٥ عاماً ولازالت مستمرة.

"قصة فلسطين" وثائقي قصير يحكي قصة أرض سُرقت و شعب قُتّل و هجّر فناضل و قاوم.

مكرّس لأهل غزّة الصامدين و لكل شعب فلسطين.

لكل إنسان.

٢٢٠ يوم من الإبادة و الدمار، و غزّة باقية تقاوم وحدها.





M.A.F





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





