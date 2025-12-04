INVESTIGATORS SEEN IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA AFTER FBI ARRESTS 💣 JANUARY 6 PIPE BOMB SUSPECT

The FBI has arrested a suspect in its investigation into pipe bombs planted near DNC and RNC headquarters in D.C. on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol, sources confirmed to NBC News and The Associated Press.





Brian Cole is the person in FBI custody who investigators believe left the pipe bombs, two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News.





Cole may have been arrested at a home in Prince William County, Virginia. Police blocked the entrance to Manor House Court in Dale City on Thursday morning, NBC Washington video shows. News4's Juliana Valencia reports.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fusmYjVDBCE





