INVESTIGATORS SEEN IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA AFTER FBI ARRESTS 💣 JANUARY 6 PIPE BOMB SUSPECT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
84 views • 1 day ago

The FBI has arrested a suspect in its investigation into pipe bombs planted near DNC and RNC headquarters in D.C. on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol, sources confirmed to NBC News and The Associated Press.


Brian Cole is the person in FBI custody who investigators believe left the pipe bombs, two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News.


Cole may have been arrested at a home in Prince William County, Virginia. Police blocked the entrance to Manor House Court in Dale City on Thursday morning, NBC Washington video shows. News4's Juliana Valencia reports.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fusmYjVDBCE


Included by YouTube:


January 6 United States Capitol attack


Wikipedia • On January 6, 2021, the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., was attacked by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump in an attempted self-coup, two months after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/January_6_United_States_Capitol_attack

fbijanuary 6pipe bomberfedsurrectionbrian cole
