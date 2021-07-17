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The Perfect Triangle #53 - 16 July 21 - Where's Jerry? Guest Lazaro Ecenarro
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72 views • July 17, 2021
The Perfect Triangle #53 - 16 July 21 - Where's Jerry? Guest Lazaro Ecenarro. Laz steps in for hour one when scheduled guest Jerry Day got caught in real life events. He will be back this Autumn. Hour 2 became an impromptu round table with Shield Maiden John "One" Percent, Eric Sans Memetics and callers.
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