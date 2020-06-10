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Nextdoor Helps Spread Neighborhood Snitching #605
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8 views • June 10, 2020
In tonight's episode, your host will be discussing the Nextdoor app that will allow and encourage Americans to snitch on each other. Nextdoor is showering law enforcement with all-expenses paid vacations to their headquarters in San Francisco, California all in an effort to gain law enforcement acceptance and put police on Public Agency Advisory Councils.
#nextdoorapp #lawenforcement #wedonotconsent
Reference
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/nextdoor-helps-spread-neighborhood-snitching-by-showering-law-enforcement-with-gifts.html
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#nextdoorapp #lawenforcement #wedonotconsent
Reference
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/nextdoor-helps-spread-neighborhood-snitching-by-showering-law-enforcement-with-gifts.html
Patriot Watch Media is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!
Visit their official website, store and Patreon!
https://patriotwatchmedia.com/
https://teespring.com/stores/pwmedia
https://www.patreon.com/pwmedia
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