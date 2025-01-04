BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture Control & Its Divisive Social Norms with Sol Xprsn
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
4 months ago

Great discussion with a man who knows how many things work. Former teacher, current musician, meditation coach and holistic life guide. With his partner, they created Ufulu Child and have served their community consciously. As the cover of this video reveals, he is an author of a brand new book he released late 2024 titled Culture Control, which we get into quite a bit and asked about solutions to the manipulated herd mentalities being pulled into more polarized positions.


Find out more about Sol Xprsn's book, music, projects, videos and services ::::


https://linktr.ee/ufuluchild

Book::

https://www.lulu.com/search?contributor=Sol+Xprsn&adult_audience_rating=00

All our other works, channels, platforms and contacts can be found in our links below:

https://taplink.cc/dissolvingthedivide

We also have a dedicated Odysee channel for our show, which allows you to download any videos on there in-browser for free & no hassle..

https://odysee.com/@Dissolving-The-Divide:4


https://taplink.cc/lesliepowers

Her website: https://alivethrive.life

she's also a part of a great network of researchers and truth speakers

https://onegreatworknetwork.com


Derek's portal of conscious content of over 300 videos: https://linktr.ee/derekbartolacelli


he's also a part of a weekly discussion table:

https://taplink.cc/onegreatworkwarriors


As You can see, we're quite active and got a lot more to come, so stay tuned and invite your friends and family!


Thank you for watching

freedompropagandaknowledgecontrolconsciousnessculturenatural lawdivisionconquerdividetriviumvalue
