Culture Control & Its Divisive Social Norms with Sol Xprsn

Great discussion with a man who knows how many things work. Former teacher, current musician, meditation coach and holistic life guide. With his partner, they created Ufulu Child and have served their community consciously. As the cover of this video reveals, he is an author of a brand new book he released late 2024 titled Culture Control, which we get into quite a bit and asked about solutions to the manipulated herd mentalities being pulled into more polarized positions.
Find out more about Sol Xprsn's book, music, projects, videos and services ::::
Book::
https://www.lulu.com/search?contributor=Sol+Xprsn&adult_audience_rating=00
All our other works, channels, platforms and contacts can be found in our links below:
https://taplink.cc/dissolvingthedivide
We also have a dedicated Odysee channel for our show, which allows you to download any videos on there in-browser for free & no hassle..
https://odysee.com/@Dissolving-The-Divide:4
https://taplink.cc/lesliepowers
Her website: https://alivethrive.life
she's also a part of a great network of researchers and truth speakers
https://onegreatworknetwork.com
Derek's portal of conscious content of over 300 videos: https://linktr.ee/derekbartolacelli
he's also a part of a weekly discussion table:
https://taplink.cc/onegreatworkwarriors
As You can see, we're quite active and got a lot more to come, so stay tuned and invite your friends and family!
