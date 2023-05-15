https://gettr.com/post/p2h06g54ca3
We shall completely destroy the CCP so that China can elect a legitimate and independent government with rule of law and freedom of religions
我们要彻底地消灭共产党，让中国选出合法的、独立的、法治的和信仰自由的的政府
