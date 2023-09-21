Revelation 16:1-18 | The Seven Golden Vials of God's Wrath | Session 19 [Stream crashes at end of broadcast]

To comment or for questions, write to: [email protected] View or print notes:
https://rogerfeenstra.files.wordpress.com/2023/09/revelation-161-21-the-seven-golden-vials-of-gods-wrath-session-19-.pdf
Today's Class Outline | Session 19
Angels Instructed to Pour out the Vials of God's Wrath
Those with the Mark of the Beast Break out in Horrific Sores
Everything in the Sea Dies; Sea Turned to Blood
Freshwaters Turn to Blood
The Sun Increases its Intensity
Men are Thrust Into Darkness
The Euphrates River Dries up and Demons Gather
Jesus Encourages Those Who Have Not Taken the Mark of the Beast
The Gathering at Armageddon
It is Done! Download
Charts and Graphs:
https://rogerfeenstra.com/rogers-charts-and-graphs/
Go to the webpage of Hope Now Bible Church, and Hope Now Cambodia, by clicking here:
For an alternative perspective on the seven years that touches on the Pre-Wrath position (A view I do not hold): https://a.co/d/1YUGneu
Download the free Logos Bible Software for Mac or PC: https://www.logos.com/get-started
For the free mobile version, visit the App Store or Google Play Store.
We are studying the book of Revelation from a literal perspective. Our goal is to try and follow sound principles of interpretation and not make things up. One generally accepted rule to follow when studying any passage in the Bible, not only Revelation, is called
The Golden Rule of Interpretation. It states;
“…Take every word at its primary, ordinary, usual, literal meaning, unless the facts of the immediate context, studied in the light of related passages and axiomatic (self-evident) and fundamental truths, indicate clearly otherwise.”
