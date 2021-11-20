The history of geoengineering

Video uploaded with written permission from its creators, HATS. A very detailed look at the very long history of geoengineering. A program ran by madmen. The road they never should of went down is the core reason for everything we are dealing with today.



It will take all of us to stop these insane programs.



If you watch the whole thing you will see the movement to shut it down was growing. Then came distraction after distraction. Divide and conquer. You and I are the carbon they wish to reduce. And they’ve put it back under the rug for now to a large degree.



These government backed military programs are responsible for the current manipulation of the weather. The weather is and has been a weapon for a long time. You pay for it and it’s used against you and yours. Trillions since the 1940’s.



A good portion of this film is government filmed footage. Covid is the 2nd largest crime in the history we are told. Geoengineering is number 1 by over a million at minimum species extinctions across the spectrum of living things on earth.



They have damaged the ozone. The true extent is coming to light. The Dimming from geoengineeringwatch dot org is a great documentary also. One should watch the geoengineeringwatch dot org report on UVC sunlight. We are in greater danger than we are being told.



I do not want a shred of credit for creation of this video or a penny for sharing this video. It is property of @HATSTRUTH on telegram. Shared with their permission to help hopefully wake others to the man made climate manipulation which is causing massive suffering globally. They use it against us. All of us worldwide. You breathe what they spray. Aluminum is one of their favorites.



If you are a doubter. Give it 10 minutes.. see if it’s got your attention by then.