Major Drought coming

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Both Hoover and Glen Canyon dams are approaching what is known as "dead pool" where water and electricity will become unavailable for millions of people. Severe water cutbacks are coming to 7 states. The water usage was estimated during high rainfall period, not actual normal season. This is serious and no answers yet on what to do.