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Georgia Governor Candidate Wants Forensic Audit of 2020 | NFTV (5-18-21)
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10 views • May 21, 2021
Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Arizona are all conducting some form of audit, and now Vernon Jones - who is running for governor - is joining the call in Georgia.
http://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6b372faa04f3c9316955c
http://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6b372faa04f3c9316955c
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