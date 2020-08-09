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WTF is going on in Panama city beach?
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311 views • August 09, 2020
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Panama City Beach Explosion( News is Playing it Down)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkgQj2q3i0g&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR11pcnWTIOXLSYxY2qvZ1CBKQfP5HArlaUNpEjQ1zElZ2SEdWtOgxjYbXM
Controlled Burn in Panama City Beach Florida by Dr. Paul Cottrell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKGHmVKhgLw&;t=19s
Aerial view of Tyndall prescribed burn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDVfpPjo1B8
Panama City Beach Explosion( News is Playing it Down)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkgQj2q3i0g&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR11pcnWTIOXLSYxY2qvZ1CBKQfP5HArlaUNpEjQ1zElZ2SEdWtOgxjYbXM
Controlled Burn in Panama City Beach Florida by Dr. Paul Cottrell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKGHmVKhgLw&;t=19s
Aerial view of Tyndall prescribed burn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDVfpPjo1B8
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